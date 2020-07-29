Louann Schade Howard, 82, of Orlando, FL, passed away peacefully on July 20, 2020. She was born in East Orange, NJ, on June 28, 1938. Although Louann grew up in Brookville, PA, one of her fondest childhood memories was spending time with her grandparents in Pittsburgh. After attending Brookville High School, she worked at a travel agency before moving to Orlando in 1961, where she devoted her time to raising a family. Her zest for travel and taking a detour to try a new restaurant remained throughout her life. She loved spending time at the beach (especially the Florida Keys for lobster season), brunching with family, visiting the hair salon on Friday mornings then polka and line-dancing at the Winter Park Elks Lodge on Friday nights, dining at the Olympia Restaurant, and joining friends at the German American Society. Louann will be remembered as a Steelers fan, Jeopardy aficionado, and a crossword puzzle whiz who enjoyed playing games and cards with her family.



Together with her beloved husband of 45 years, Richard Howard, she cared for a never-ending parade of feral cats that found the way to their backyard over the years.



Louann is survived by her husband; daughters Michelle Ghorbanian, Kristin Klebacha, Jana Klebacha, and Paula Russell; stepsons Stephen, Stanley and Scott Howard; sister Harriet McNamee; several grandchildren and great grandchildren; and many Schade, Klebacha and Howard extended family members. She is preceded in death by stepdaughter Stephanie.



A celebration of her life will be planned at a later date.

