LuElla (Gearhart) Clark, 97, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully during the morning hours of Tuesday, October 1, 2019, while a resident at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
LuElla was born on September 22, 1922, to the late Leo and Charlotte (Alcorn) Gearhart in Summerville, PA. She graduated from Punxsutawney High School in 1939 but was too young to attend nursing school so she took additional classes at Brookville High School. After attending both high schools she began her schooling at the Clearfield Hospital School of Nursing which she graduated from in 1943.
She married Howard Thomas Clark on July 1, 1945 in Chico, CA; he precedes her in passing. After her schooling she became a nurse working in the Brookville Hospital both in the OR and the ER. She then started working as a supervisor at the Punxsutawney Hospital Satellite Office of Home Health Care until her retirement in 1981.
LuElla was very active in the communities that she called home being a long-term member of many organizations. Some of these included the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, she was a former organist at St. Ann's Church in Corsica, a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Brookville Eagles Auxiliary, Clearfield School of Nursing Alumni, and Roseville Homemakers. She enjoyed spending time with her husband and after their retirement, the two of them spent twenty winters in Florida. LuElla was known for her crocheting as well as her enjoyment of Pennsylvania sports, especially the Steelers, Pirates, and Penn State Football.
LuElla is survived by two daughters, Patsy Lou (James) Conant of Mesa, AZ; Peggy Lee (Donald) Carper of Corsica, PA; one sister, Avonell Clark of St. Mary's, GA; one sister-in-law, Jane Mohney of Corsica, PA; four grandchildren: Michael (Amber) Miller of Bonner, MT; Marcy (Brad) Klingaman of Mesa, AZ; Donita Harpster of Sunbury, PA; Shane Carper of Sunbury, PA; eleven great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; one special niece; Nancy Armagost of Corsica, PA; and many other nieces, nephews, and friends.
In addition to her parents and husband LuElla is preceded in passing by one great-granddaughter.
Family and friends will be received on Sunday, October 6, 2019, from 2 – 6 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will be held at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville, PA 15825 on Monday, October 7, 2019 starting at 10 a.m. and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Ann's Cemetery in Corsica, PA. Memorial donations may be made in her name to the Corsica Volunteer Fire Company.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2019