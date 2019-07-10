Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mabel "Stella" (Smith) Bullers. View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Funeral service 11:00 AM Calvary Church of the Nazarene Send Flowers Obituary

Mabel "Stella" (Smith) Bullers, age 89, of Brookville, passed away in her home on Friday, July 5, 2019. Stella was born on December 23, 1929, in Pine Creek Township.



She was the daughter of the late Helen Jane (Bussard) Smith and Andrew Leslie Smith. Stella graduated from Summerville – Red Bank Joint High School. On March 21, 1951, she married the love of her life, the late Herbert Lee Bullers in Brookville, PA. Stella loved her family. She had a big heart and was always caring and kind towards others.



She is survived by six children: Eva Jane (Gordon "Butch") Holt, Herbert L. (Mary) Bullers, Leslie (Kent) Michelitsch, Timothy D. (Bridgette) Bullers, Rex T. (Carla) Bullers, and Chad (Christie) Bullers; 27 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild. She also leaves two sisters, Geraldine Olson and Shirley Gadley.



In addition to her husband and parents, she is preceded in death by four brothers: William Smith, Richard Smith, Ray Smith and Bob Smith.



Family and friends were received on Sunday, July 7, 2019, from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. and from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, 110 Evans St., Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service was held Monday, July 8, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Calvary Church of the Nazarene, officiated by Pastor Ron Biddle. Interment took place at the Butler Cemetery, Pine Creek Twp., PA, Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney-d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019

