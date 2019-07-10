Mabel P. Lewis, 83, of Summerville, died Sunday, July 7, 2019, at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.
Born April 10, 1936, in South Bethlehem, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frank C. Fink and Ruth Marie Colvin Fink. She attended school in New Bethlehem, PA. On June 20, 1953, she married James R. Lewis in South Bethlehem. Mabel attended the Summerville Church of Christ.
Mabel belonged to the Brookville Firemen's Club and the FOE 983 in Brookville. She enjoyed going to dances at the clubs, ceramics, reading, and watching the Pirates games.
Mabel is survived by a son, Tim Lee Lewis and wife Deb of Meadville, PA; two daughters, Sandy Kay Powell and special friend Randy Gray of Brookville, and Patty Flack and husband Mike of Summerville; a daughter-in-law, Chris Lewis of Brookville; six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.
Along with her parents and husband, Mabel is preceded in death by a son, James Lewis; a brother, Richard Fink; and two sisters, Eileen Weaver and Emma Lou Burford; and a great-grandchild, Haden F. Powell.
Friends will be received on Wednesday July 10, 2019 from 2:00 –4:00 p.m. and 6:00 –8:00 p.m. and Thursday, July 11, 2019, from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. with Larry Krause officiating.
Interment will be in the Mt. Zion Cemetery in Mahoning Township, Armstrong County, PA.
Memorials may be made to a .
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019