Margaret E. (Emerick) Swartz, 90, of Brookville, PA, passed away during the early morning hours on Sunday, February 9, 2020, at the McKinley Health Center in Brookville, PA.
She was born on July 11, 1929, to the late John and Golda (Stormer) Emerick Jr., in Brookville, PA. Margaret graduated from Brookville High School. She married Paul R. Swartz on October 8, 1948; Paul preceded her in passing earlier this year on January 5, 2020.
She was employed by Sylvania in Brookville and later by the Brookville High School Cafeteria Food Service. She assisted her husband as caretaker of the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery for many years. Margaret's interests were sewing, crocheting, crafts, and animals, especially her dogs.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Sandy Swartz.
In addition to her parents and husband, Margaret is preceded in passing by her son, Robbie P. Swartz; her sisters, Maxine Yeany, Kathryn Spangler, and her brothers: Donald, Clayton, Floyd and Lloyd Emerick.
Family and friends will be received on Monday, February 10, 2020, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A joint funeral service will be held with her brother Floyd Emerick, and will take place immediately following the viewing, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Pastor J. Ray Baker. Interment will take place at the Emerickville Church of God Cemetery, Pinecreek Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to Willow Run Animal Sanctuary and Adoptions, Inc. or the McKinley Health Center. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 13 to Feb. 17, 2020