Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Margaret Lou "Marty" (Ross) Raybuck. View Sign Service Information Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc 1033 4Th Ave Brockway , PA 15824 (814)-268-2732 Memorial service 3:00 PM Brockport United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Margaret Lou "Marty" Raybuck, age 85, of Boggy Run Road, Brockport, PA, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019.



Born in Sigel, PA, on February 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Elmer T. and Betty Burns Ross. On June 19, 1951, she was married to Joseph "PaPa Joe" Raybuck in Brookville, PA, and he survives.



Retiring in 1993, Marty had been employed at O-I in Brockway as a Packer for 28 years. She was Methodist by Faith, and was past president of the Horton Twp. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Tri County Ladies Fire Auxiliary and the Jefferson County Ladies Fire Auxiliary.



In addition to her husband Joe, she is also survived by a daughter, Sandra (Gordan Kent) Buzard of Brockport, PA; a son, Steven (Karen) Raybuck of Sigel, PA; 3 grandsons: Gordan Buzard Jr, Alan Buzard and Dustin Raybuck; a granddaughter, Master Sergeant Tessa (Robert Gillette) Raybuck; 3 great grandchildren: Annabelle Short, Kasey Short and Alexander Raybuck.



In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Buzard Delia.



There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Brockport United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen. Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 17 Brockport, PA 15823 online condolences may be left at Margaret Lou "Marty" Raybuck, age 85, of Boggy Run Road, Brockport, PA, died on Saturday, June 15, 2019.Born in Sigel, PA, on February 14, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Elmer T. and Betty Burns Ross. On June 19, 1951, she was married to Joseph "PaPa Joe" Raybuck in Brookville, PA, and he survives.Retiring in 1993, Marty had been employed at O-I in Brockway as a Packer for 28 years. She was Methodist by Faith, and was past president of the Horton Twp. Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, Tri County Ladies Fire Auxiliary and the Jefferson County Ladies Fire Auxiliary.In addition to her husband Joe, she is also survived by a daughter, Sandra (Gordan Kent) Buzard of Brockport, PA; a son, Steven (Karen) Raybuck of Sigel, PA; 3 grandsons: Gordan Buzard Jr, Alan Buzard and Dustin Raybuck; a granddaughter, Master Sergeant Tessa (Robert Gillette) Raybuck; 3 great grandchildren: Annabelle Short, Kasey Short and Alexander Raybuck.In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by a granddaughter, Christina Buzard Delia.There will be no public visitation. A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, June 30, 2019, at 3:00 p.m. at the Brockport United Methodist Church with Pastor Karen Trask officiating. Burial will be in the Temple Cemetery at Hazen. Memorial donations may be made to the Horton Twp. Volunteer Fire Department P.O. Box 17 Brockport, PA 15823 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 18 to June 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close