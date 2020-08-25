Margaret Mineweaser, 83, of Brookville died Saturday, August 22, 2020 at her home.
Mrs. Mineweaser was born in Brookville on January 14, 1937.
On August 14, 1954, at the Immaculate Conception Church in Brookville she was married to Robert Mineweaser. He survives.
In addition to her husband, Robert, she is survived by her three sons, Eric (Kim) Mineweaser, Doug (Carrie) Mineweaser and Greg Mineweaser; a daughter, Ann Thacher; as well as ten grandchildren and seven great grandchildren.
Her son Steve Mineweaser precedes her in death.
There will be no public visitation.
Interment will be in St. Mary's Cemetery in Brookville.
The family suggests that memorial donations be made to Brookville Food Bank.
Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.