Marianne Marie (Thacher) Thomas, 90, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday, November 13, 2020, while a resident of Christ the King Manor in DuBois, PA.
Marianne, known to most as "Honey," was born on May 23, 1930, to the late Jackson and Hazel (Painter) Thacher in Johnsonburg, PA. She married Ellis Thomas on February 28, 1953, in Johnsonburg; Ellis preceded her in passing. She achieved a Bachelor's degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. She went on to earn a Master's degree in Library Science at Glassboro State College in New Jersey.
Marianne began a teaching career at Sykesville Elementary School. She then spent several years traveling as a Navy wife, spending time living in Hawaii, the state of Washington, Oregon, Georgia, and Virginia. She and her husband then settled in Mount Holly, NJ, where she spent most of her career as school librarian at Rancocas Valley High School. After her retirement she returned to her family's homestead along the Clarion River. She was a member of Donahey United Methodist Church, Heath Township Sportsman's Club, and the New Jersey State Teacher's Association. She was also a long-time member and volunteer for the Heritage House Senior Center in Brookville, PA. She was always active in the community and volunteered for many programs.
Marianne was very artistic and loved quilting, sewing, painting, drawing, playing piano, writing stories, and singing. She also enjoyed puzzles, playing cards, reading, fishing, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles. She loved feeding and watching the birds from her front porch.
Marianne is survived by one daughter-in-law, Ruth Thomas; two grandchildren, Caitlin (Justin) Harriman; Alan (Jennie) Thomas, all of DuBois, PA; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in passing by one brother, Jackson Thacher, Jr.; and two sons, Alan Eugene Thomas and Kenneth Ellis Thomas.
A memorial service for close friends and family will take place on December 5, 2020, beginning at 11am and will be broadcast from the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825.
Interment will take place at Donahey Hill Cemetery, Belltown, Elk County, Pennsylvania. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Donahey United Methodist Church (c/o Sally Lelless), 14 Spring Creek Rd, Sigel, PA 15860. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
