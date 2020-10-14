Martha A. "Marty" Schropp, Age 75 of DuBois, PA died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at her home.
Born on March 17, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Charles & Mary O'Reilly Case.
On May 10, 1985, she married Harry W. Schropp. He survives.
Marty had worked in home health care for many years.
She is survived by 2 sons (Michael Dusch of Punxsutawney, PA and Scott Dusch & his wife Honey Dawn of Brookville, PA), a step daughter (Robin Richardson & her hudand Tony of Alabama), a step son (Barry Schropp of Windbur, PA), a sister (Mary Case & her life partner Linda), a half- brother (Charles Case & his wife Betsy of Falls Creek, PA), a half-sister (Kathy Hinderliter & her life partner Denise),a step brother (Randy Case of Michigan), 4 grandchildren (Mekka, Corey, Austin, & Brady), and 3 great grandchildren (Oryon, Hudson, & Roman).
Martye was preceded in death by a grandson (Justin Dusch) and her step mother (Twila Case)
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. Social distancing requirements will be followed.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.
Burial will follow in Cedarview Memorial Park.
Memorials may be placed with to Make A Wish, 219 West Mahoning Street, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com