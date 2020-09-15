Mary Angelina Pangallo, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home in the Brookside Senior Living community.
She was born on August 26, 1954, to the late Joseph Eugene and June Pearl (Love) Pangallo in Greensburg, PA. She attended Brookville High School and graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 1972. She went on to attend and graduate from the DuBois Business College.
She was a longtime member of the Clarington Methodist Church. Mary loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. She loved her church and collected angels. Mary enjoyed doing crafts and playing games with the residents of Brookside.
Mary is survived by four siblings; Rocco B. (Ruth) Pangallo; Joseph A. (Terri) Pangallo; Tammy D. (Carey) Leibert; Daniel J. (Debra) Pangallo; and her beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in passing by one sister; Deborah; one nephew; Timothy Pangallo; her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.
Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor's choice
