1/1
Mary Angelina Pangallo
1954 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Mary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Mary Angelina Pangallo, 66, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, September 14, 2020, at her home in the Brookside Senior Living community.

She was born on August 26, 1954, to the late Joseph Eugene and June Pearl (Love) Pangallo in Greensburg, PA. She attended Brookville High School and graduated from Jeff Tech with the class of 1972. She went on to attend and graduate from the DuBois Business College.

She was a longtime member of the Clarington Methodist Church. Mary loved her family and had a special place in her heart for her nieces and nephews. She loved her church and collected angels. Mary enjoyed doing crafts and playing games with the residents of Brookside.

Mary is survived by four siblings; Rocco B. (Ruth) Pangallo; Joseph A. (Terri) Pangallo; Tammy D. (Carey) Leibert; Daniel J. (Debra) Pangallo; and her beloved nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in passing by one sister; Deborah; one nephew; Timothy Pangallo; her grandparents; and many aunts and uncles.

Services will be held privately by the family and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main St., Brookville, PA 15825. Interment will take place at Mt. Tabor Cemetery, Eldred Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to a charity of the donor's choice.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved