|
|
Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette, 101, of Adrian. Died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kittanning. She was born February 11, 1918 in Armstrong County to the late James and Alma (Hartman) Hamilton. Mary worked as a O.B. Nurse at the Brookville Hospital for 45 years. She was a member of the Limestone Reesedale Church of God in Adrian. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and was an avid NASCAR fan and clock collector.
Mary is survived by her daughters Jane (Joe) Deso of Virginia and Ruth Reichard of Florida. Eight grandchildren Daniel (Debbie) Reichard; Debbie Shafer; Monica (Mike) Hockenberry; Susie (Dutch) Hartle; Renee (Patrick) Kowalski; Albert Wagner; Doug (Brenda) Reichard; Amy (Chuck) Caliguiri. Fifteen great-grandchildren Melissa, Tyler, Samantha, Beth Ann, Jennifer, Ashley, Joseph, Matthew, Justin, Ivy, Zachary, Joshua, Taylor, Hannah, and Christopher. Two great-great grandchildren Rebecca and Kennedy.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert Wolfgang, brother James Hamilton Jr., sisters Virginia Lucas and Blodwyn Wolfgang and a daughter Lois Wagner.
Friends will be received Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Limestone Reesedale Church of God at 115 Brown Road, Adrian, PA 16210 with Pastor Don Breghenti and Pastor Wes Lewis officiating. Interment is in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Limestone Reesedale Church of God.
For more information please visit ww.snydercrissman.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019