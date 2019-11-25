Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder-Crissman Funeral Home
200 S. McKean St.
Kittanning, PA 16201
724-543-2503
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Limestone Reesedale Church of God
115 Brown Road
Adrian, PA
View Map
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Limestone Reesedale Church of God
115 Brown Road,
Adrian, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mary Barnette
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette


1918 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette Obituary
Mary Estella (Hamilton) Barnette, 101, of Adrian. Died Friday, November 22, 2019 at Premier Armstrong Nursing and Rehabilitation in Kittanning. She was born February 11, 1918 in Armstrong County to the late James and Alma (Hartman) Hamilton. Mary worked as a O.B. Nurse at the Brookville Hospital for 45 years. She was a member of the Limestone Reesedale Church of God in Adrian. She enjoyed quilting, crocheting, and was an avid NASCAR fan and clock collector.

Mary is survived by her daughters Jane (Joe) Deso of Virginia and Ruth Reichard of Florida. Eight grandchildren Daniel (Debbie) Reichard; Debbie Shafer; Monica (Mike) Hockenberry; Susie (Dutch) Hartle; Renee (Patrick) Kowalski; Albert Wagner; Doug (Brenda) Reichard; Amy (Chuck) Caliguiri. Fifteen great-grandchildren Melissa, Tyler, Samantha, Beth Ann, Jennifer, Ashley, Joseph, Matthew, Justin, Ivy, Zachary, Joshua, Taylor, Hannah, and Christopher. Two great-great grandchildren Rebecca and Kennedy.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Albert Wolfgang, brother James Hamilton Jr., sisters Virginia Lucas and Blodwyn Wolfgang and a daughter Lois Wagner.

Friends will be received Tuesday, November 26, 2019, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the service at 11:00 a.m. at the Limestone Reesedale Church of God at 115 Brown Road, Adrian, PA 16210 with Pastor Don Breghenti and Pastor Wes Lewis officiating. Interment is in the Leatherwood Cemetery in New Bethlehem.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made in Mary's honor to the Limestone Reesedale Church of God.

For more information please visit ww.snydercrissman.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -