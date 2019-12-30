|
Mary "Louise" Fillhart, 93, of Sandy Valley Road, Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, December 27, 2019, at her home.
Louise was born on March 24, 1926, in Sandy Valley to the late James H. and Mary E. (Shindledecker) Cribbs. She was married to the late Harold B. Fillhart on January 1, 1944, they celebrated seventy-five years together. Harold passed February 11, 2019.
Louise retired from Jackson China after twenty-one years in the decal department. She was of the Protestant faith and was the last member of her immediate family.
She is survived by daughters: Darla Hetrick, Reynoldsville; Karen Snyder, Falls Creek; Cheryl (Lawrence) Johnston, DuBois; six grandchildren: Paula (Tracy) Graham, Jeffrey S. Hetrick, Keith L. Snyder, Eric (Darla) Johnston, Dr. Kylie (Dr. David) Kanze, Stacy (Shawn) Eberly; nine great-grandchildren: Emilee, Hunter, Cooper, Cassidy, Allison, Kyle, Amber, Aaron, and Miya.
In addition to her husband and parents, Louise is preceded in death by six brothers: Russell, Thomas, Harold, Merle, Arthur, and Irvin Cribbs; three sisters: Hattie Burley, Lottie Nilson, Catherine Larimer, and sons–in–law, Harry E. Hetrick and Laird K. Snyder.
Family and friends were received on Monday, December 30, 2019, from 11?a.m. – 1?p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service immediately followed beginning at 1:00?p.m. and officiated by Pastor Jim Fillhart. Interment took place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co.
Memorials may be made in her name to Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 Route 322, Brookville, PA 15825.
Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 30, 2019 to Jan. 5, 2020