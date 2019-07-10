Mary G. Cacchio, age 90, of 31 N. Park Avenue, Meadville, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, died on Tuesday, July 2, 2019, at Wesbury United Methodist Home.
Born August 30, 1928, in Reynoldsville, she was the daughter of the late Leonard and Michilena (Lostorito) Cacchio.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her three sisters: Carrie Parulo, Ann Cacchio, Jennie Toth, and her four brothers: Benjamin Cacchio, Joseph Cacchio, Donald Cacchio and Nicholas Cacchio. She is survived by several nieces and nephews.
Friends were received on Saturday July 6, 2019, from 10 a.m. – 11 a.m., at St. Mary's Catholic Church, 607 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A Mass of Christian Burial immediately followed, beginning at 11:00 a.m. with Father William Barron officiating. Burial was in St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Reynoldsville. Memorial donations may be made to St. Mary's Catholic Church. All funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder-d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St., Reynoldsville, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
