Mary "Ruth" Wolfe, 68, of KnoxDale, PA, passed away peacefully Monday, May 13, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family after her third, very hard-fought battle with cancer.



She was born on December 20, 1950, in DuBois, PA, the daughter of the late Roy Lee Reinard and Sylvia May Lingenfelter Reinard.



On June 7, 1969, Ruth married Randall Milton Wolfe who preceded her in death on January 10, 2013.



Ruth was a 1969 graduate of the Brookville Area High School, enjoyed her time as a bus driver for the Brookville Are School District, and recently was working in the activities dept. at Mulberry Square in Punxsutawney which gave her so much joy, and where she made many friends that she loved and cared for.



Ruth loved her dogs Mason and Maggie, loved watching her grandchildren wrestle, play football, and cheerlead, along with spending time with her nieces and nephews leaving her entire family with special memories.



She is survived by her son, Randall M. "Skip" Wolfe (fiancé Tara Kennedy) of Charlottesville, VA, and her daughter, Meribeth Hetrick (husband Rob) of KnoxDale, PA; five Grandchildren: Tucker, Griffen, and Liana Wolfe, and Caleb and Cody Hetrick.



Ruth is also survived by a sister, Tracy Carnes (husband Dean) of KnoxDale, PA, and two Brothers, Cliff Reinard (wife Jenny) of KnoxDale, PA, and Harry Reinard of Conneautville, PA.



She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband.



Ruth had private services at her home surrounded by her family with Pastor Joni Williams officiating, and internment services will be held at a later date at the Center Hill Cemetery in KnoxDale, PA.



The family would appreciate any memorial donations in Ruth's name be made to the Brookville Mat Club, or to the Brookville Quarterback Club.



