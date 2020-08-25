1/1
Melody A. (Kunselman) Stephens
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Melody's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Melody A. (Kunselman) Stephens, 59, of Summerville, formerly of Melbourne, Florida, died August 23, 2020, following a brief illness.

Born June 6, 1961, in Brookville, she was the daughter of the late Louis Kunselman and Charlotte Plyler Kunselman. Her mother survives.

Mel was a graduate of Brookville High School. She was employed as a housekeeper in Melbourne.

Her favorite pastimes were crafts, painting, gardening and dancing.

In addition her mother she is survived by a son; Robert (Alyson) Stephens, of Brookville; two daughters, Amy Stephens (Jordan Hendricks), of Rockton and Jennifer Stephens (Rich Brocious), of Sykesville; a brother, Louis Kunselman Jr., of Summerville; three sisters, Kathy (John) Wolfe, of Brookville, Sandy (Bill) Moore, of Erie and Jeanna (Chuck) Yeaney, of Summerville; seven grandchildren, two great grandchildren and eleven nieces and nephews.

Her father precedes her in death.

Family will receive friends on Friday, August 28, 2020, from 6-8 p.m. at Furlong Funeral Home, 50 Broad St., Summerville, Pa. Funeral services will be private.

Family and friends may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain addition information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Furlong Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved