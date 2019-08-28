|
|
Melvin A. "Turk" Waterbury, 80, of Brookville, died Saturday, August 24, 2019, at his home.
He was born August 1, 1939, in Brooklyn, NY, to Rosalyn (Berkowitz) and Thomas Waterbury. He achieved his goal of celebrating his 80th birthday this year. He was the 8th of nine children. After the death of his parents when he was 14, he lived with some of his older brothers in New York for a time. He later moved to Fort Smith, AR, to live with another brother. At 17, Melvin enlisted in the United States Air Force, where he remained for the next 21 years.
During his time in the military, he traveled quite extensively, having been stationed in Turkey, Canada, England, Thailand, North Dakota, Michigan, Minnesota, and Georgia. Upon his discharge from the Air Force, he became the Materials Manager at the Brookville Hospital for nine years; before becoming self-employed for a few years, until he retired for a second time.
Turk, as he was known to his friends, met and married his wife, the former Connie Tomski, and they had a four year honeymoon in Niagara Falls before his military career took them to England for a three year stint. Mrs. Waterbury survives. They had a good life and enjoyed 56 years together. Together, they criss-crossed the United States several times in their motor home. They were avid RV'ers and enjoyed volunteering during the winter months in state parks from Florida to Texas to Arizona.
There were two children born of their marriage. Debra Renee Wiles, who passed away in 1992, and Thomas Waterbury, who survives and still lives on the family farm in Brookville. Melvin is also survived by three grandchildren: Austin Wiles of Boiling Springs, SC, Erin Fitzgerald of Brookville, and Gideon Waterbury of Brookville; four great-grandchildren: Mason Wiles, Kaylin Fitzgerald, Bryce Fitzgerald, and Reagan Fitzgerald; and one sister, Marilyn Taylor of Roscoe, NY.
A memorial service will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Zion United Methodist Church, 1778 Route 36, Brookville, PA, with a military honor guard. Reverend Dale Livermore will officiate the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad St. and First Ave., Summerville, PA.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 28 to Sept. 2, 2019