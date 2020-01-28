|
Merle Caldwell passed away on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Warren Manor.
He was born on October 22, 1930, in Eldred Twp., Pa., on the family farm to John and Elizabeth Park Caldwell. He has resided in Warren since 1964. Merle was a 1949 graduate of Brookville High School and served in the U.S. Air Force from 1952 to 1956, working in radar maintenance. He served the last 2 years in the Philippine Islands. He married his wife, Lee, in Watertown, NY, in May of 1954. He was employed with G.T.E. Sylvania for 41 years, where he worked as a toolmaker in the Plastics Dept.
Merle was an avid outdoorsman. He especially enjoyed hunting and fishing at the family farm and also gardening, hiking, biking and cross-country skiing with the Allegheny Outdoor Club. He was also a member of the Northern Allegheny Conservation Assn, Western PA Conservation Assn., and the Kinzua Fish and Wildlife Assn. He spent hundreds of hours working with the Forest Service and Corp. of Engineers, building and maintaining trails and providing habitat, food plots, and structures for cover, mostly in the Kinzua Dam area.
He is survived by 2 daughters, Linda (Randy) Thomas of Warren and Gail Wilson of Ft. Mill, SC. Also, 5 grandchildren: Emily Thomas Perlock, Stephanie DiPenti, Jackie Espinal, Joelle and Joseph Wilson and 6 great-grandchildren: Izara, Gianna, Isaiah, Zoey, Rowan and Wyatt. He is also survived by 1 sister, Doris Gerg of Brookville.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Lee, on Oct. 31, 2011, and 2 brothers, Blaine and Budd Caldwell, and 4 sisters: Helen Dinger, Ruth Heath, Betty Beck and Mary Shilling.
The family would like to thank the staff at Warren Manor for the care given to Merle for the last seven years.
Friends and family will be received from 10 a.m. –12 p.m. on Wednesday, January 29, 2020, at the Peterson-Blick Funeral Home, 1003 Penna. Ave. E. Warren, PA 16365. A funeral service will follow at 12 p.m., with Chaplain George Rathmell officiating.
Burial will be in Warren County Memorial Park.
Memorial donations may be sent to Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF), 707 W. 38th Street #128, Erie PA 16508.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020