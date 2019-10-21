|
Miles "Smiley" Eugene Doane, 70, of Brockway, PA, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 13, 2019, while a resident of Highland View Healthcare in Brockway, PA.
He was born on August 11, 1949, to the late William J. and Margaret H. (Delp) Doane in DuBois, PA. Smiley attended and graduated from Brockway Area High School. Smiley married Bobbie Jane Crosby on October 31, 2008, in Hazen, PA; She survives him.
He was a mechanic and truck driver for many years. Smiley enjoyed fishing, hunting, and collecting, selling antiques at the local flea market. His passion in life was being a truck driver. He had many friends and always had stories to tell.
In addition to his wife, Smiley is survived by his son, Robert (Lisa McBurnie) Doane of DuBois, PA; daughter, Susana (David) Kelichner of DuBois, PA; brother, John W. Doane of DuBois, PA; sister, Nancy Bojalad of DuBois, PA; and one grandchild.
In addition to his parents, Smiley is preceded in passing by his daughter, Kathyann Doane; sister, Helen L Kessler.
Family and friends will be received from 2 p.m.- 4 p.m. on Thursday, October 17, 2019, at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Immediately following, a funeral service will be held at the funeral home beginning at 4 p.m. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019