Minnie Pearl Coon died September 21, 2019, in Tualatin, Oregon, at the age of 90.
Minnie was born December 10, 1928, in West Franklin, Pa., to Elmer and Elmedia Bouch. She married Lloyd Coon on November 25th, 1948, in Sigel, PA. She and Lloyd moved to Oregon in 1962. Minnie worked as a grocery clerk for Danielson's Thriftway in Oregon City for 21 years. After retiring she cared for two families, The McVicker and The Tibbetts family; she loved them and treated them as if they were her own grandchildren.
Minnie loved to golf and often did with Father James Dowd. Minnie was also an active member of St Patrick's Catholic Church in Canby, Ore. In her free time she always volunteered at the church, the adult center, or anywhere she was needed. She often drove parish members and other friends to doctor's appointments or to the grocery store to do their shopping. She was always looking for a way to be helpful.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lloyd in 1980; her parents; and siblings, Wesley, Elmer, Merle, Chester, Virginia and William Bouch and Catherine Katinsky. Minnie is survived by numerous nieces and nephews; her dear friend, Sharon Wright; and The McVickers and The Tibbetts.
Interment will be held at Willamette National Cemetery in Portland, Oregon.
In lieu of flowers her loved ones suggest contribution in her memory to the or the . Please visit www.stehnfuneralhomes.com and leave a remembrance of Minnie on her tribute wall.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 2 to Oct. 7, 2019