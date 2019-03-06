Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Morgan Renee Moore. View Sign

Morgan Renee Moore, 34, of Philadelphia, PA, (formerly of Clarington, PA) passed away unexpectedly at her home on Monday, February 25, 2019.



She was born May 10, 1984, in Brookville, PA, to Robert (Bob) Moore and Tina (Spratt) Moore. She attended East Forest High School, graduating in 2002, and went on to the Bloomsburg University attaining a Bachelor's of Science Degree in interpreting for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing in 2006. At the time she passed, she was enrolled in graduate work at the University of North Florida's Interpreting Program.



Following her Bloomsburg graduation, Morgan worked at The Learning Center for the Deaf's Walden School in Framingham, MA; the Western Pennsylvania School for the Deaf in Wilkinsburg, PA; and Sorenson Video Relay Services in Pittsburgh, Jacksonville and Philadelphia. She had been a freelance interpreter in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, PA, as well as Jacksonville and St. Augustine, Florida. Morgan worked at the Defense Logistics Agency in Mechanicsburg, PA, before accepting her current position as Staff Interpreter at NAVSUP Weapon Systems Support in Philadelphia.



Morgan was a member of the Clarington United Methodist Church, but was exploring different churches. Morgan was a certified member of the national Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (RID), Florida Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (FLARID), and the Pennsylvania Registry of Interpreters for the Deaf (PARID) for which she also served as a former board member and webmaster. Morgan was very passionate about her work as an interpreter and loved her deaf community, always working to ensure that needs were met and expectations were exceeded.



Morgan had been active with the Bloomsburg Players and Image while in college, a member of the Renaissance City Choir in Pittsburgh, a staff member with the National Ovarian Cancer Coalition and supported various charities in each city where she lived. Morgan loved traveling, reading, live music, concerts, performances of all types, baking, cooking, crafting, quilting, watching movies, playing board games, singing and was learning to paint. Above all, she loved people and bringing them together.



Morgan is survived by her parents, Bob and Tina Moore and sister, Ashley Moore of Clarington; sister, Alison (Stuart) Bacon and her niece and nephew, Lauren and Dustin Bacon, all of Tuscumbia, AL. Also surviving are aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, special friends and her fur babies, Hemingway and Pasha.



She was preceded in death by her grandmothers, Charlotte Spratt and Alice Moore; grandfather, David Moore; "special grandparents," Ruth and Marlie Harp and Mac and Alice McRobbie; aunts, Nita Littlefield and Tammi Harp; uncle, Doug Spratt; and very special friend Aldine Williams.



Family and friends will be received on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11 a.m. till 1 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, 140 Cherry Street, Marienville, PA. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. with Rev. Dale Livermore officiating. A time of fellowship will follow at the MACA building in Marienville.



Donations can be made in Morgan's honor to any animal rescue, AIDS research group, theater or choir group, deaf organization, homeless veteran's shelter, library, or a .



