1/1
Myrna Lee Apeary
1938 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Myrna's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Myrna Lee Apeary, 82, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, while a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home.

She was born on January 28, 1938, to the late Frances "Nancy" M. Grubbs in Eldred Township. She attended and graduated from Brookville High School.

She worked at Brookville Glove for thirty years and retired as a clerk at LF Widman Drug Store. Myrna was one of the best bakers, specializing in cookies and cakes. She loved "yardsaleing" and using her hands and mind to practice needlepoint embroidery, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and word searches. Myrna was a very independent woman, although she never underestimated the importance of her family, all of whom she loved very much.

Myrna is survived by her aunt, Flossie Grubbs, and many cousins. In addition to her mother she was preceded in passing by her grandparents; Dazzel Grubbs; Orion Grubbs; one aunt; Zelda Uncapher; and four uncles; Donald C. Grubbs; Eugene Grubbs; Fred Grubbs; and Cecil Grubbs.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, also at the funeral home and beginning at 11 am. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation by visiting www.nationalbreastcancer.org, or to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below her obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/40791 into your web browser.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
20
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Service
live broadcast of the service
Send Flowers
NOV
21
Funeral service
11:00 AM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved