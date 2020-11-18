Myrna Lee Apeary, 82, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, November 16, 2020, while a resident at the DuBois Nursing Home.
She was born on January 28, 1938, to the late Frances "Nancy" M. Grubbs in Eldred Township. She attended and graduated from Brookville High School.
She worked at Brookville Glove for thirty years and retired as a clerk at LF Widman Drug Store. Myrna was one of the best bakers, specializing in cookies and cakes. She loved "yardsaleing" and using her hands and mind to practice needlepoint embroidery, crossword puzzles, jigsaw puzzles, and word searches. Myrna was a very independent woman, although she never underestimated the importance of her family, all of whom she loved very much.
Myrna is survived by her aunt, Flossie Grubbs, and many cousins. In addition to her mother she was preceded in passing by her grandparents; Dazzel Grubbs; Orion Grubbs; one aunt; Zelda Uncapher; and four uncles; Donald C. Grubbs; Eugene Grubbs; Fred Grubbs; and Cecil Grubbs.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 20, 2020, from 4 pm to 7 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place on Saturday, November 21, 2020, also at the funeral home and beginning at 11 am. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the National Breast Cancer Foundation by visiting www.nationalbreastcancer.org
or to the American Red Cross at www.redcross.org.
