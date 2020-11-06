Nancy Jane Hetrick, 83, of Brookville, passed away Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Highland Oaks in Clarion.
She was born in Pittsburgh on April 20, 1937, a daughter of the late Thomas Templeton Matson and Mary Gertrude (Cochran) Matson. Following graduation from Brookville High School, she also attended and graduated from Robert Morris secretarial school in 1957. She worked at the Brookville Hospital as the laboratory secretary for three years, until she resigned to marry Bob. On October 2, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Robert Dale Hetrick. They celebrated fifty years of laughter, companionship and a terrific marriage. Bob preceded her in death on October 11, 2010.
Janie was a faithful sixty year member of the Brookville Presbyterian Church. She proudly worked as the church secretary for sixteen years, she formed many great friendships as a result of her dedication to the church. She was a member of Martha V. Conrad Study Club, and had previously served on the board for the Red Cross. Her enjoyments were playing Bridge and going out to lunch with her lady friends. One of the most important highlights of her life with Bob, was the birth of their son Thomas Wayne Hetrick. She loved Tom more than life itself, she was a doting mother that deeply cared for his every need as he grew up. Due to his life long illness,Tom preceded her in death in 1991.
She is survived by her only sister, Mary "Molly" Elizabeth Swenson of North Palm Beach, Florida; a nephew Steve Swenson and wife Jacelyn of Falls Church, Virgina ; and niece Anne Vance of Palm City, Florida.
In accordance to Janie's wishes, there will be no visitation or viewing. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., Punxsutawney. Her ashes will be interred next to her husband at Brookville Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made in Janie's memory to the Brookville Presbyterian Church or Rebecca M. Arthurs Library.
