1/1
Nancy Marie (Kalgen) Park
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Nancy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Nancy Marie (Kalgren) Park, 81, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 24, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Nancy was born on July 5, 1939, to the late Andrew Frank and Nellie Ardell (Horm) Kalgren in Brockport, PA. She attended the Brookville Area School District. Nancy married Dalton Edgar Park Sr., on August 5, 1995; he preceded her in passing on December 13, 2005. She worked as a waitress at the Gold Eagle and Plyler's Family Restaurant. Nancy was a woman of faith and a member of the Victory Praise and Worship Center in Brookville, PA. She enjoyed doing word finds and shopping. Nancy loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Nancy is survived by two daughters; Mindy Guthrie; Heather Guntrum; one son; Bill Thrush Jr. ; six grandchildren; Michael Guthrie; Aron Guthrie; Tiffany Straitiff; Samantha Kocher; Colt Thrush; Wyatt Thrush; nine great grandchildren; McKenzie; Hoyt; Maverick; Mason; Ainsley; Addy; Maddox; Jackson; and Chanel. In addition to her parents and husband, Nancy is preceded in passing by two sisters; Alice Keller; Margaret Snyder; one brother; Donald Kalgren; and grandson; Joshua Guthrie.

Interment will take place at St. Johns Cemetery (Windy Hill), Rose Twp., Jefferson County. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney –d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved