1/1
Norm Webster Enterline
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Norm's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Norm Webster Enterline passed away August 19, 2020. He was born December 2, 1937, to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Enterline in Brookville, Pa. He was one of seven children of the Enterline household and is survived by his son Greg Enterline and daughter Laura Redmon.

Norm enjoyed lots of adventure in his life as he rarely let grass grow under his feet. He was a businessman at heart with ventures in the stock market, automotive repair business, panning for gold, truck driver, restaurant owner, air force, and the state department. His time in Paris working for the government was his most commonly spoke of adventure.

Norm was friendly, pretty outgoing, and often went out of his way to help other people. A great example was when he was a truck driver and he came across a truck hauling bees that had flipped over on the road and Norm put on extra clothes and rescued the bee truck driver that was getting stung by hundreds of bees which would have killed him if he had left him. Norm was stung many times than was quite painful but survived fine.

He is loved and will be missed.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved