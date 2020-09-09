Norm Webster Enterline passed away August 19, 2020. He was born December 2, 1937, to Mr. and Mrs. Dale Enterline in Brookville, Pa. He was one of seven children of the Enterline household and is survived by his son Greg Enterline and daughter Laura Redmon.



Norm enjoyed lots of adventure in his life as he rarely let grass grow under his feet. He was a businessman at heart with ventures in the stock market, automotive repair business, panning for gold, truck driver, restaurant owner, air force, and the state department. His time in Paris working for the government was his most commonly spoke of adventure.



Norm was friendly, pretty outgoing, and often went out of his way to help other people. A great example was when he was a truck driver and he came across a truck hauling bees that had flipped over on the road and Norm put on extra clothes and rescued the bee truck driver that was getting stung by hundreds of bees which would have killed him if he had left him. Norm was stung many times than was quite painful but survived fine.



He is loved and will be missed.

