Norma Adams, of Ormond Beach, Florida, passed away at the age of 80 on July 9, 2019, at her home in Ormond.
She was born in Indianhead, Pa., on October 26, 1938. She retired as the director of environmental services at Humana hospital. She loved her family unconditionally, as well as pampering her puppies.
Norma is survived by two of her sons, Greggory Brocious, John Brocious, as well as a step son, Steve Adams, also six grandchildren and five great grandchildren.
A memorial service will be held for Norma at Kahletown Church in Sigel, Pa., on August 9th at 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in memory of Norma to Kahletown Church c/o Bonnie Pangallo 71 Windy Lane Corsica, PA 15829.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 24 to July 25, 2019