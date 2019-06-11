Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Norma L. "Tookie" (Stahlman) Knapp. View Sign Service Information Furlong Funeral Home 50 Broad St Summerville , PA 15864 (814)-856-2550 Send Flowers Obituary

Norma L. "Tookie" Knapp, 83, of Summerville, died Monday June 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands in DuBois.



Born March 17, 1936, in Coolspring, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Luther and Kathryn (Mowrey) Stahlman. She attended elementary school in Coolspring and graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Norma obtained a degree in accounting from DuBois Business College. On October 1, 1966, she married the late Theadore A. Knapp in Coolspring. Norma worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Randon and Oscar McKinley, and later for Dr. Lynch and Dr. Prusakowski.



Norma belonged to the Roseville Grange and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to McDonalds for coffee, senior citizens, visiting friends, and car rides to sight see.



Norma is survived by a nephew, Tom (Betty) Stahlman of Brookville; two great nieces, Becky (Jim) Hays and Kim (Mike) Carrier, both of Brookville, and two great-great nieces, Amanda and Amber Carrier of Brookville.



Along with her parents and husband, Norma is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas F. Stahlman, and her sister, Nancy N. Stahlman.



Friends will be received on Friday June 14, 2019 from 2:00 –4:00 p.m. and 6:00 –8:00 p.m. and Saturday June 15, 2019, from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Twp., Jefferson County.



Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 7821 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864 or a .



Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at Norma L. "Tookie" Knapp, 83, of Summerville, died Monday June 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands in DuBois.Born March 17, 1936, in Coolspring, PA, she was the daughter of the late George Luther and Kathryn (Mowrey) Stahlman. She attended elementary school in Coolspring and graduated from Punxsutawney High School. Norma obtained a degree in accounting from DuBois Business College. On October 1, 1966, she married the late Theadore A. Knapp in Coolspring. Norma worked as a medical receptionist for Dr. Randon and Oscar McKinley, and later for Dr. Lynch and Dr. Prusakowski.Norma belonged to the Roseville Grange and was a member of the Mt. Pleasant United Methodist Church. She enjoyed going to McDonalds for coffee, senior citizens, visiting friends, and car rides to sight see.Norma is survived by a nephew, Tom (Betty) Stahlman of Brookville; two great nieces, Becky (Jim) Hays and Kim (Mike) Carrier, both of Brookville, and two great-great nieces, Amanda and Amber Carrier of Brookville.Along with her parents and husband, Norma is preceded in death by her brother, Thomas F. Stahlman, and her sister, Nancy N. Stahlman.Friends will be received on Friday June 14, 2019 from 2:00 –4:00 p.m. and 6:00 –8:00 p.m. and Saturday June 15, 2019, from 10:00 –11:00 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and 1st Ave., Summerville, PA. A funeral service will immediately follow visitation at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow at the Coolspring Cemetery, Oliver Twp., Jefferson County.Memorials may be made to Mt. Pleasant UMC, 7821 Mt. Pleasant Rd., Summerville, PA 15864 or a .Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com. Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 11 to June 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations