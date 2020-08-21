1/1
Oren "Dale" Fryer
1923 - 2020
Oren "Dale" Fryer, passed away on August 12, 2020, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital at the age of 96.

Dale was born on November 30, 1923, to the late Ivan B. and Harriet (Miller) Fryer. He graduated from CL School. He was a veteran of World War II. He was married to Helen Laura Carrier and she preceded him in death in 2010.

Dale ran a construction company called Fryer & Wonderling, he also worked for Stahlman Coal Co., C & K Coal Co., and Clear Creek State Park. He loved to work and built several Dairy Queen locations, and The Gateway Lanes which was operated by Dale and two of his friends. He enjoyed his family, hunting, playing cards, country music, and storytelling.

Dale is survived by one daughter, Sandra (Richard) London; three grandchildren, Jill (Christopher) Rhoades; Jennifer (Robert) Palmer; Jason (Heather) London; four great-grandchildren: Jada Palmer; Chase Palmer; Chloe London; Caleb London; and one sister, Jean Knapp. In addition to his parents he was preceded in passing by two brothers, William and Edward.

A public viewing will take place on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 4 – 8 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held privately for the family, but will be broadcast to the public on Friday, August 21, 2020, at 11:00 am. Interment will take place at Cedarview Memorial Park, Strattanville, Clarion Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

The live broadcast may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/32667 into your web browser.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Viewing
04:00 - 08:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
