Patricia Ann (McMinn) Boboige, 69, of Falls Creek, PA, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA.
She was born on May 15, 1950, to the late Leroy T. "Curly" and Mary (Kelly) McMinn in DuBois, PA. She graduated from the Brockway Area High School with the class of 1968. She married Paul M. Boboige on August 16, 1969. In August, Pat and Paul celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary, preceded by a trip to Italy and cruise of the Adriatic Sea.
Prior to her tragic disability in 1994, Pat was foremost a dedicated full-time wife and mother, skilled in sewing, crocheting, quilting, and various crafts and arts including following in her dad's footsteps with woodworking. She was a member of the DuBois Area Band Boosters, making the flags for the marching band. She was a trained catechist and President of the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church Ladies' Auxiliary, which had many successful Christmas Bazaars and pirohi sales. In later years, she was a whiz at crossword puzzles and a valuable support for her husband, Deacon Paul. Patricia would freely give of herself as she was a leader and those who worked with her found her more generous than one could imagine.
In addition to her husband, Paul, she is survived by two sons, Brian (Stephanie) Boboige of Falls Creek, PA; Michael J. Boboige of Falls Creek, PA; one daughter, Deborah "Deb" (Matt) Hoyt of Reynoldsville, PA; three sisters: Helen (Thomas) Boboige of Reynoldsville, PA; Kathy McMinn of Brockway, PA; Barbara (Richard) Swink of Anniston, AL; three brothers: John (Jeanne) McMinn of DuBois, PA; Daniel (Marla) McMinn of Falls Creek, PA; Paul McMinn of Brockway, PA; and four grandchildren: Joseph Boboige of Boise, ID; Brianna Boboige of Maryland; Stefanie and Tyler Hoyt of Reynoldsville, PA.
Family and friends will be received on Thursday, February 13, 2020, from 6 – 8 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main Street, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. An additional viewing will take place on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 3 – 8 p.m. also at the funeral home. A Parastas Prayer Service will take place at 5 p.m. during the viewing on Friday. A Liturgy of Christian Burial will take place on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church, 200 McCullough St., DuBois, PA 15801, beginning at 11:00 a.m. and officiated by Father Vasyl Banyk. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Nativity of the Mother of God Byzantine Catholic Church. Interment will take place at the Holy Trinity Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Sykesville, Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020