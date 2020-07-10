Pat was a good friend to my mother, Maxine Barber. I gained from this friendship as when I would visit my Mom we would have lunch with Pat, see her at Curves (she went to Curves at the same time as my Mom), visit with Pat at my Moms house (she would always stop by when I was in town to say hello), and....we even went gambling....with her driving us up to New York! With each visit she always had a sparkling eyes smile, and ALWAYS asked what she could do to help! She will be missed by my Mom... and me.

Patti (Barber) Matney

Friend