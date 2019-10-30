|
|
Patricia M. Snyder, 80, of Pulaski, TN, formerly of Summerville, died Thursday, October 24, 2019, at Southern Tennessee Regional Hospital.
Born May 24, 1939, in Summerville, Pat was the daughter of the late Andrew and Letty (Anderson) Wyse.
Patricia was a graduate Summerville High School, and later attended Beauty School. Patricia was married in Summerville on June 25, 1960, to Donald E. Snyder, who precedes her in death. Pat was employed as a Beautician, a Nurse's Aide, and a Waitress. Patricia was a past Girl Scout Leader, coached Basketball in Summerville, and was a past member of the Summerville Borough Council. She enjoyed oil painting and reading. She was a member of the Summerville Presbyterian Church.
Patricia is survived by a daughter, Denise R. (Snyder) Park of Pulaski, TN; her grandchildren, Rachel and Andy Snyder of Pittsburgh; and a sister, Sylvia Miller of Summerville, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her son, Donald A. Snyder; a son-in-law, David Park and her sisters, Jean Parker, and Dee Womer.
Friends and Family will be received Saturday, November 9, 2019, from 10-11 a.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Avenue, Summerville, Pa. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Interment will follow at the Westview Cemetery.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Oct. 30 to Nov. 3, 2019