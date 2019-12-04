Home

Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
More Obituaries for Patrick Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Patrick H. Smith


1954 - 2019
Patrick H. Smith Obituary
Patrick H. Smith, 65, of Brookville, PA, died Sunday, November 24, 2019, at his home.

Born March 17, 1954, in Norristown, PA, he was the son of Dean W. and Pauline M. (Kurtz) Smith; they survive and live in Summerville.

He attended Jeff Tech in Reynoldsville for food services; graduating in 1972. He went on to work in the food service industry for Wes King in Brookville. He then started working at Beverage Air and worked there for about 15 years. He cooked and cleaned at the Forestway Inn until his health made it too difficult to continue. Mr. Smith was a member of the Church of Christ in Summerville. He was a member of the NRA, and enjoyed hunting, fishing, being outdoors, and cooking.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by two sons, Tony Smith of Lake Dallas, TX, and Ben Smith and his wife, Jen, of Youngstown, OH; his two brothers, Paul Smith and his wife, Linda, of Sigel and Phil Smith and his wife, Dana, of Fairmount City; two sisters, Joyce Smith of Allentown and Robin Cale of Summerville; and three grandchildren: Seth, Olivia, and Rosalie.

Mr. Smith is preceded in death by an infant sister.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date and time, will be determined by the family.

As per his wishes, Mr. Smith will be cremated and his cremains scattered.

Memorial donations may be made to the Church of Christ in Summerville.

Family and friends may order flowers, light a memorial candle, leave an online condolence, and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Dec. 4 to Dec. 8, 2019
