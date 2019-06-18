Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 (814)-653-8256 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 View Map Funeral service Following Services Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Phyllis Jean (Cathers) Armagost, age 91, of New Castle, PA, formerly of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 15, 2019, as a resident of Lawrence County Geri Care in New Castle.



Phyllis was born on February 26, 1928, to the late Harry W. and Arminta (Beck) Cathers in Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. She attended the Reynoldsville High School. On August 24, 1946, she eloped with Edward A. Armagost; Edward preceded her in passing on March 10, 2006. Shortly after they were married, Phyllis began working at Laurel High School in New Castle as a bus driver and a custodian. She also served many years on the school board there.



Phyllis is a past member of the Red Hats Society, the Hit and Miss Band, and the Reynoldsville Women's Club. She was a Christian woman with a very strong faith in God. She attended and supported many different churches.



Phyllis is survived by two daughters, Barbara (Michael) Farone of Mt. Jackson, PA; Rebecca (Ronald) Phares of North Port, FL; four grandsons: Jason (Tracy) Farone, Shaun (Deeanna) Phares, Jereme (Carrie) Farone, Larry Armagost Jr.; one granddaughter, Michelle Phares; five great-grandsons: Curtis Wells, Shaun Phares II, Devin Phares, Caleb Farone, Brandon Farone; and one great-granddaughter, Hayley Farone.



In addition to her husband and parents, Phyllis is preceded in death by one son, Larry Armagost; three brothers: Myron, Robert, and Glenn Cathers; and three sisters: Orpha Boring, Mary Harris, and Martha Reed.



Family and friends will be received on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m., at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. A funeral service will immediately follow the viewing, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Interment will take place at the Beulah Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Rd., New Castle PA, 16105.

