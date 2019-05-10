Guest Book View Sign Service Information Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home 206 Main St Reynoldsville , PA 15851 (814)-653-8256 Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 AM St. Mary's Catholic Church 607 E Main St Reynoldsville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Priscilla Joyce (Pacheco) (McDonald) Stahlman, age 76, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her own home, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.



She was born on July 6, 1942, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Perry) Pacheco at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from Farrington High School with the class of 1960 and continued her education with the University of Hawaii. On June 3, 1961, she married Joseph F. McDonald; he preceded her in passing on December 22, 1981. On October 16, 1982, she married Harold L. Stahlman; he preceded her in passing on August 11, 2012.



While married to Joseph, Priscilla's primary role was that of a home maker. She enjoyed taking care of her children. When he passed, she became the breadwinner for the family and took on a few different jobs. She began working at an OBGYN office and stayed there for over twenty years performing duties as a Medical Assistant, and she also fulfilled the role of a Doula. After retiring in 2007, she continued to work part-time at her convenience.



Priscilla was an active and dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA. She performed duties as a Eucharistic Minister and actively supported many of the other church activities as well. In her younger years, she traveled around the country with a group of five Hula dancers performing her art under the direction and care of Louise Kaliki; she did this until she was first married. She also taught Hula and practiced Tahitian, Ancient, and modern dance styles; she was considered to be the fastest Tahitian style dancer in her time. Her last dancing performance took place in her mid-sixties as she danced in support of in DuBois, PA. She also raised show dogs earlier in her life, and currently she enjoyed being with her rescue dog, Beau. She was a very caring, dedicated, and supportive person who was loved by all who knew her; she knew many people, but she liked to keep to herself. Priscilla enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and always supported her family, all of which she loved dearly.



She is survived by two sons, Joseph F. (Kim) McDonald of Reynoldsville, PA; Daniel A. (Michelle) McDonald of DuBois PA; one daughter, Michele J. Korstjens of Reynoldsville PA; two brothers, Alvin (Eileen) Pacheco of Hawaii; Joseph (Barbara) Pacheco of Hawaii; and three grandchildren: Nicholas McDonald, Tiffany Hand, and Adalei Korstjens.



In keeping with Priscilla's wishes, there will be no public viewing, but a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 607 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will then take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name in support of Pancreatic Cancer research by visiting Priscilla Joyce (Pacheco) (McDonald) Stahlman, age 76, passed away peacefully, in the comfort of her own home, on Saturday, May 4, 2019.She was born on July 6, 1942, to the late Joseph and Margaret (Perry) Pacheco at Queen's Hospital in Honolulu, Hawaii. She graduated from Farrington High School with the class of 1960 and continued her education with the University of Hawaii. On June 3, 1961, she married Joseph F. McDonald; he preceded her in passing on December 22, 1981. On October 16, 1982, she married Harold L. Stahlman; he preceded her in passing on August 11, 2012.While married to Joseph, Priscilla's primary role was that of a home maker. She enjoyed taking care of her children. When he passed, she became the breadwinner for the family and took on a few different jobs. She began working at an OBGYN office and stayed there for over twenty years performing duties as a Medical Assistant, and she also fulfilled the role of a Doula. After retiring in 2007, she continued to work part-time at her convenience.Priscilla was an active and dedicated member of St. Mary's Catholic Church in Reynoldsville, PA. She performed duties as a Eucharistic Minister and actively supported many of the other church activities as well. In her younger years, she traveled around the country with a group of five Hula dancers performing her art under the direction and care of Louise Kaliki; she did this until she was first married. She also taught Hula and practiced Tahitian, Ancient, and modern dance styles; she was considered to be the fastest Tahitian style dancer in her time. Her last dancing performance took place in her mid-sixties as she danced in support of in DuBois, PA. She also raised show dogs earlier in her life, and currently she enjoyed being with her rescue dog, Beau. She was a very caring, dedicated, and supportive person who was loved by all who knew her; she knew many people, but she liked to keep to herself. Priscilla enjoyed attending her grandchildren's activities and always supported her family, all of which she loved dearly.She is survived by two sons, Joseph F. (Kim) McDonald of Reynoldsville, PA; Daniel A. (Michelle) McDonald of DuBois PA; one daughter, Michele J. Korstjens of Reynoldsville PA; two brothers, Alvin (Eileen) Pacheco of Hawaii; Joseph (Barbara) Pacheco of Hawaii; and three grandchildren: Nicholas McDonald, Tiffany Hand, and Adalei Korstjens.In keeping with Priscilla's wishes, there will be no public viewing, but a Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 8, 2019, at the St. Mary's Catholic Church, 607 E Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851, beginning at 11:00 a.m., and officiated by Father William Barron. Interment will then take place at St. Mary's Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name in support of Pancreatic Cancer research by visiting lustgarten.org , or pancan.org. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home in Reynoldsville PA, and online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from May 10 to May 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.