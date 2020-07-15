1/1
Ralph Robert Winkworth
1946 - 2020
Ralph Robert Winkworth, 73, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

On September 21, 1946, Ralph was born to the late David A. and Helen Rita (Stonger) Winkworth in Penn Yan, NY. He attended Marcellus Central in Marcellus, NY. Ralph married Karen Elizabeth Baker on April 1, 1965, in Syracuse, NY; she survives him.

He proudly served in the United States Navy during the Vietnam War. Ralph worked his career in different aspects of the coal industry, and most recently he worked for the Brookville Borough. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA. Ralph enjoyed the outdoors; his biggest love was fishing. He also enjoyed hunting and gardening. He loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Ralph is survived by four children: Geoffrey (Deidre) Winkworth; Theresa (Chad) Robertson; William (Denise) Winkworth; Benjamin (Daniele) Winkworth; 10 grandchildren; and one sister-in-law, Marla Winkworth. In addition to his parents, Ralph is preceded in passing by one son, David D. Winkworth; and one brother, David A. Winkworth.

Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society. All funeral arrangements will be private according to his wishes and have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
