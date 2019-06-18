Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Richard H. "Rick" Armstrong Jr.. View Sign Service Information Gordon B Garrett Funeral Home Inc 303 N Washington St Titusville , PA 16354 (814)-827-2631 Send Flowers Obituary





Rick was born on September 5, 1954, at Titusville, PA, a son of the late Richard and Mary Rita Seyler Armstrong. He was married to Ruth Ann Whitman on September 21, 1979, at St. James Episcopal Church in Titusville.



Rick was a graduate of Townville High School, class of 1972. He had been employed as a store manager at Riverside Bi Lo in Titusville and was last employed at Thorne's Bi Lo in Jefferson, Ohio.



Rick was a member of the Deckards United Methodist Church. He was a member and past president of the former Lions Club in Franklin.



Rick enjoyed history and was a member of the Berdan Company C Reenactment Group in Brookville, PA.



He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan and enjoyed his pets.



Rick is survived by his wife, Ruth Ann Armstrong of Franklin; a brother-in-law, Dan Whitman and wife Jeannette of Grand Valley; and numerous cousins.



Friends called at the Gordon B. Garrett Funeral Home 303 N. Washington St., Titusville, PA, on Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. Further visitation was held on Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at which time the funeral service was conducted with Pastor Frank Weingard of Deckards United Methodist Church officiating.



Interment was in Neilltown Cemetery.



The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the .



