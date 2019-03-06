Richard H. Guild, age 77, formerly of Brookville, died Feb. 28, 2019.
Richard retired from the Malish Corp. of Willoughby. He is an avid fisherman, enjoyed wood carving and walks with his dog "Bear." He was a Radioman Class"A" in the U.S. Navy stationed in the Mediterranean.
Richard is the beloved husband of Susan (Painter); dear father of Megan (Kevin) Hoffman, Melissa Guild, Aaron Guild, James Guild and Elmo Painter; grandfather of Jeremy Rhines, Robbie Rhines, Taylor Hoffman and Silas Painter; brother of Gayle (Samuel) Poad.
Private services in Brookville, Pennsylvania, at a later date. Donations to Lake Metro Parks, 11211 Spear Rd., Concord, Ohio 44077 would be appreciated.
Brickman Bros. Funeral Home
37433 Euclid Avenue
Willoughby, OH 44094
(440) 951-7800
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019