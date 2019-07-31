Home

Richard J. "Dick" Troup Sr.


1943 - 2019
Richard J. "Dick" Troup Sr. Obituary
Richard "Dick" J. Troup, Sr., 76, of Stoneboro (formerly of Hawthorn and Summerville), died July 24, 2019, at UPMC Hamot Hospital in Erie.

Born on February 22, 1943, in Clarion, he was the son of the late Robert R. and Ethel M. Brown Troup.

Dick enjoyed fishing and watching the Steelers play football. He was a retired coal miner.

His survivors include his three daughters: Cindylou Beiter and her husband, Robert, Cathy Mosley and her husband, Michael, and Shawna Troup and her partner, Sonny Postlewaite, Jr.; and two sons, James Troup and his wife, Stephanie and Keith Troup and his wife, Jen. He is also survived by his brothers, Robert Troup and his wife, Phyllis, and William Troup and sisters, Nancy Bonnano and Sara Slaugenhaupt; as well as 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded by a son, Kenneth Troup, and a daughter, Gena Troup.

The Freeman Family will host a Celebration of Life on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at 1057 Water Street in Summerville, PA.

Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 31 to Aug. 6, 2019
