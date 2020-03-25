Home

POWERED BY

Services
Furlong Funeral Home
50 Broad St
Summerville, PA 15864
(814) 856-2550
Resources
More Obituaries for Richard Gilbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Richard L. "Rick" Gilbert


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Richard L. "Rick" Gilbert Obituary
Richard L. "Rick" Gilbert, 65, of Sigel, died Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

Born February 9, 1955, in Brookville, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Edith A. (Confer) Gilbert.

On January 30, 1982, he married the former Lily R. Cleveland in Brookville; she survives.

He was a graduate of Brookville High School. Mr. Gilbert was a well-known window washer in the area; he owned and operated Rick's Cleaning. He was a member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses in Brookville. Cutting fire wood was a favorite past time, and he enjoyed history and visiting historical sites. He also loved to visit national parks and be around people.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his daughter, Ericka A. Gilbert, of Sigel; his "sonny bro," James Gilbert Cleveland and his wife, Shalimar, of Brookville; and his sister, Susan Bejger and her husband, Bill, of Garrettsville, OH.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Interment will take place at Edeburn Cemetery in Sigel, PA.

Friends and Family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers and obtain additional information at www.furlongfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 25 to Mar. 30, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Richard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -