Richard Roland "Dick" Gluth
1934 - 2020
Richard "Dick" Roland Gluth, 86, of Brookville, PA, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020, at Penn Highlands Brookville Hospital.

He was born on July 27, 1934, to the late Frank John and Irene Margaret (Rau) Gluth in Brookville, PA. He attended the Brookville Area School District as a member of the class of 1957. Dick married the love of his life, Judy Leigh Garvey, on November 21, 1959, in Brookville, PA, they shared fifty-eight wonderful years together before her passing on October 13, 2017. He proudly served his country with the US Air Force for four years as a machinist. He went on to work at Sylvania in Brookville and later Whitebrook. He retired as owner of his own business, D&K Auto Repair.

He was a member of the Brookville Firemen's Club and a past member of the Brookville FOE #983. Dick loved country music and sang and played guitar for his band called Country Sounds. He loved cars and fixing things, always finding something to keep himself busy. He was a lover of animals but had a special place in his heart for dogs. Above all else he loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren. Dick was very proud of his two sons and their accomplishments in the Pennsylvania State Police and his daughter, with her nursing career.

Dick is survived by three children; Rick (Susan) Gluth; David (Ann) Gluth; Kelly (David) Snell; six granddaughters; Morgan (Christopher) Wilke; Maci Gluth; Jena Gluth; Amber Gluth; Ashley Snell; Logan Snell; four grandsons; Kenneth (Kaly) Gluth; Hunter Gluth; Benjamin (Teresa) Gluth; Craig (Amanda) Snell; and ten great-grandchildren; Theodore Gluth, Ty Gluth, Rex Wilke, Giana Wilke, Leopold Wilke, Owen Kight, Emma Kight, Liam Kight, Beau Burlingame, and Easton Snell. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in passing by one sister; Carol Huffman.

Family and friends will be received on Friday, November 27, 2020, from 2 pm to 4 pm at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will be held immediately following the viewing beginning at 4 pm and officiated by Reverend Glenn McQuown. Interment will take place at Brookville Cemetery, Brookville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by selecting the button below his obituary on www.mckinneydargy.com or by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/41291 into your web browser.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
