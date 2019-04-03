Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Robert A. Hobba. View Sign

Robert A. "Bob" Hobba, 90, of Punxsutawney, passed away peacefully at his home and entered into the care of our Lord on Monday, April 1, 2019.



He was born August 31, 1928, in Punxsutawney, a son of the late Edna (Hoffer) and Albert "Tobe" Hobba. He was the oldest of eight siblings.



On February 28, 1951, he married Marcella J. (Anderson) Hobba, who survives.



He was a member of the St. Peters United Church of Christ of Punxsutawney.



Bob was a graduate of the Punxsutawney High School Class of 1946.



Bob had a never-ending love for his family. Family always came first to Bob in both his actions and his resolve. He was a good and loving father, always taking care of his children. Family was most important to him. He was always there for them and helping in any way he could.



He began his working career with the Punxsutawney Company. He then moved with his family and worked in Spartanburg, South Carolina with Beverage-Air. From there, he moved to Plymouth Meeting, PA, where he worked for the Victory Metal Company, which was the largest refrigeration company in the world. He returned to Punxsutawney and worked for the Punxsutawney Company again as a Manager. Punxsutawney Company moved to Brookville and became known as Beverage-Air, a manufacturer of refrigeration coolers for commercial use. He worked his way up within Beverage-Air in Brookville, PA, and retired after fifty years in 1992 as the Vice President/General Manager. Bob, his dad, and John and Herman Buffington started Beverage-Air. He helped his dad design and develop the first refrigeration coolers. He managed the Punxsutawney and Brookville Plants for many years. He was nicknamed "The Magic Hammer" at work from his ability to fix dents in the coolers.



Bob was a hard worker, he believed in punctuality. He was able to make or fix anything and a jack-of-all trades. He built two houses for his family. He loved watching the news, feeding the birds, taking care of his house and property. He enjoyed driving his car around and seeing what was happening and the people around Punxsutawney. He loved his golf cart and Lucky the dog who rode with him. He loved planting a large garden and eating the vegetables he grew. He enjoyed watching football, especially the Steelers, boxing, and wrestling. He was an avid hunter who enjoyed camping and sitting on his porch. He celebrated his 90th birthday by going for a ride around town in a 1929 Shay Ford Model A Roadster.



In addition to his wife, surviving relatives include four children, Robert G. Hobba of Punxsutawney, Gail L. Reddinger and husband Terry of Punxsutawney, Nancy H. Chelgren and husband Thomas of Punxsutawney, and Karen D. Miller and husband Todd of Treasure Lake, DuBois; six grandchildren, Kate Brantley and husband Daniel, Molly Hobba, Shaina Reddinger, Laura Chelgren, and John and Kara Miller; a great grandson Daniel Brantley III; five sisters, Arlene Wingert and husband Ronald of Minneapolis, Lillian Kendall of Punxsutawney, Lucille Campbell and husband David of Brookville, Jean Yount of Punxsutawney, and Janet Smiley and husband Joseph of Valier; two brothers, William Hobba and wife Carol of Morgantown, WV, and Richard Hobba and wife Kathy of Punxsutawney; two Aunts, Helen Jordan of Punxsutawney and Florence Lewis of Meadville, PA; and numerous nieces and nephews.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers-in-law, Devere Kendall and Fred Yount.



Friends will be received from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., Thursday, April 4, 2019, at the Deeley Funeral Home, Punxsutawney.



A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Friday, April 5, 2019, at the funeral home officiated by Michele Huey.



Interment will be in Circle Hill Cemetery, Punxsutawney.



Memorial contributions may be made, in memory of Mr. Hobba, to the St. Peters United Church of Christ, 203 Orchard Avenue, Punxsutawney, PA 15767.



