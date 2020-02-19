Home

Robert D. Ferringer


1924 - 2020
Robert D. Ferringer Obituary
Robert D. Ferringer Sr., 95, of Smithtown Road, Falls Creek, died Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at Christ the King Manor in DuBois.

He was born May 29, 1924, to Jay and Zilla (Wells) Ferringer, who preceded him in death.

He was married to Kathryn J. (Foulks) Ferringer June 30, 1946. She preceded him in death Dec. 1, 2006.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army and served in Europe during World War II.

He retired from Jackson China in Falls Creek and was a member of the Falls Creek Eagles.

He is survived by one son, Robert Ferringer Jr., and a sister Gail Harris of DuBois.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Charlotte Kaizer, and a brother, Jay Ferringer Jr.

At the family's request, there will be no visitation.

The family asks that all donations be made to Christ the King Manor in DuBois.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Feb. 19 to Feb. 24, 2020
