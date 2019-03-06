Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Robert O. Wayland, age 92, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.



Born on October 7, 1926, in New Kensington, PA, and raised in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Orpha (Boyer) Wayland.



On September 10, 1955, he married Louise (Hosack) Wayland She preceded him in death on December 18, 2011.



He was the Owner/Operator of Wayland Farm Supply from 1959 until 1992.



Bob was a World War II Veteran having served as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corps.



He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17, DuBois Lion's Club and James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars.



Bob is survived by one son, James Wayland and his wife Ellen of DuBois, PA; two daughters, Susan Knarr and her husband David of DuBois, PA, and Kathleen Ito and her husband Lloyd of Luthersburg, PA; two sisters, twin sister Bonlan Stahlman of Sligo, PA, and Edna Michael of Montandon, PA; one brother, Paul Wayland and his wife Jeanne of Montour Falls, NY; seven grandchildren: Ryan Knarr of Enola, PA, Angela McCloskey (Paul) of Rockton, PA, Shauna Martinek (James) of DuBois, PA, Alyssa Fung (Patrick) of New Westbury, NY, Jordan Wayland (Jennifer Peoples) of Cleremont, FL, Jonathan Wayland (Kelly) of Jacksonville, FL and Joshua Wayland of DuBois, PA; and six great-grandchildren: Paul, Jr., Madelyn, Jesse, Harper, Mackenzie and Spencer.



He was preceded in death by an infant son and brother, Howard Wayland.



Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.



A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Sarah Sedgwick officiating.



Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.



Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Ringold, PA.



Memorials may be placed with Christ The King Manor Personal Care Unit, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.



Online condolences can be sent Robert O. Wayland, age 92, of DuBois, PA, died Sunday, March 3, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.Born on October 7, 1926, in New Kensington, PA, and raised in Brookville, PA, he was the son of the late Harry and Orpha (Boyer) Wayland.On September 10, 1955, he married Louise (Hosack) Wayland She preceded him in death on December 18, 2011.He was the Owner/Operator of Wayland Farm Supply from 1959 until 1992.Bob was a World War II Veteran having served as a Corporal in the United States Army Air Corps.He was a member of the First United Presbyterian Church, the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17, DuBois Lion's Club and James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars.Bob is survived by one son, James Wayland and his wife Ellen of DuBois, PA; two daughters, Susan Knarr and her husband David of DuBois, PA, and Kathleen Ito and her husband Lloyd of Luthersburg, PA; two sisters, twin sister Bonlan Stahlman of Sligo, PA, and Edna Michael of Montandon, PA; one brother, Paul Wayland and his wife Jeanne of Montour Falls, NY; seven grandchildren: Ryan Knarr of Enola, PA, Angela McCloskey (Paul) of Rockton, PA, Shauna Martinek (James) of DuBois, PA, Alyssa Fung (Patrick) of New Westbury, NY, Jordan Wayland (Jennifer Peoples) of Cleremont, FL, Jonathan Wayland (Kelly) of Jacksonville, FL and Joshua Wayland of DuBois, PA; and six great-grandchildren: Paul, Jr., Madelyn, Jesse, Harper, Mackenzie and Spencer.He was preceded in death by an infant son and brother, Howard Wayland.Visitation will be on Wednesday, March 6, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc.A funeral service will be held Thursday, March 7, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Sarah Sedgwick officiating.Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.Burial will be in St. James Lutheran Cemetery, Ringold, PA.Memorials may be placed with Christ The King Manor Personal Care Unit, 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.Online condolences can be sent www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Mar. 6 to Mar. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Jeffersonian Democrat Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close