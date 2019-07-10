Rodney Joseph Martz, age 71, of Sigel, PA, passed away on Friday June 28, 2019, as a patient of Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh PA.
Rod was born on December 14, 1947, to the late Earl E. and Anna Josephine (Olson) Martz in Corsica, PA. He graduated from the Titusville High School with the class of 1965 and made a career as a salesman, primarily selling cars.
He was involved with and had pastored many churches including the Kahletown Community Church near Sigel, PA, the Corsica Baptist Church, and the Bar-None Cowboy Church. He served his country honorably as a member of the United States Army. He had a great sense of humor and he loved spending time with his family and friends.
Rod was married on February 14, 1992, to Dawna Lee (Waddingham) Martz in Titusville PA; Dawna survives him.
He is also survived by two sons, Casey E. (Hayley) Martz of DuBois, PA, Stephen A. Martz of Brookville, PA; one stepdaughter, Shannon N. Hughes of Mt. Holly, NJ; two daughters, Charla J. Deeter of Titusville, PA, Saundra Tracey of Erie, PA; and two grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rod's name to the . All funeral services will be privately held at his family's convenience. All arrangements have been entrusted to the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from July 10 to July 15, 2019