Roger Merle Crate died June 3, 2020, at the age of 53.



He was born in Brookville and was a skilled electrician, hotel manager, cook and DJ. He loved the outdoors and camping and fishing with his children. A volunteer firefighter for many years, he was always there to help a friend.



Roger is survived by his daughter, Samantha (Travis) Crissman; his father, William L. Crate Sr.; two brothers: William L. Crate Jr. and James (Betsy) McManigle; three sisters: Wanda (Thomas) Nowark, Evelyn Palmer and Esther (Leroy) Harlan; and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his mother, Anna McManigle; a son, Roger Crate; and his grandparents, Merle and Beulah Hetrick.



A remembrance gathering will be held Saturday, June 27, at noon at Walter Dick Memorial Park.

