Ronald E. Rennard, 87, of Daytona Beach, Florida, and formerly of Emlenton, Pennsylvania passed away Friday, September 25, 2020 while on a family vacation in Vermont.
Born on February 5, 1933 in Oil City, PA, he was the oldest of five children, born to the late Reverend George J. Rennard and the late Lucille A. (Topping) Rennard.
He graduated from Tionesta High School in 1950. He attended Michigan State University and Western Michigan University, earning a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration; and City University, Seattle, WA where he earned a Masters in Business Administration in 1983.
Ronald retired from Whirlpool Corporation as Western Region Operations Manager, ending a 30 year distinguished career. While at Whirlpool, he held positions in the Sales Division in Anaheim, CA; Seattle, WA; Chicago, IL and at the Corporate Office in Benton Harbor, MI.
Ronald was active in his community, serving as Committee Chairman of the Junior Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club, District Chairman of Activities of Boy Scout Troop 45 Glen Ellyn, Committee, Trustee on the DuPage County Council, Village of Glen Ellyn, IL; member of the Executive Committee of the Glenbard Wastewater Treatment Plant; member of the Board of Directors of Glen Ellyn Historical Society; member of DuPage County Development Commission; and as Chairman of Task Force at Prairie Path Bridge Construction, Glenbard West. Additionally, he was a faithful member of the United Church of Christ, where he served for 32 years as Sunday School Superintendent, Chairman of the Board of Deacons, and Moderator.
Ronald was an avid golfer, and licensed pilot (SEL). He enjoyed membership in the Pierce Arrow Society, active since 1978. He was also an organist for most of his life, and a member of the American Theater Organ Society since 1979.
He is survived by his wife, Constance (Swonger) Hambrick whom he married on July 3, 2006. Following her retirement, they moved to Emlenton, PA where they were affiliated with the First Church of God where he renewed his commitment of faith. They attended Whitehall Chapel (CHOG).
He served on Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA) as a Board Member since 2009 until his death. He was passionate that ARCA served the Valley Community with the education of the arts and music, especially in the local school system. He used his expertise in financial management to bring about the highest and best use of the nonprofit funds of the arts organization.
He is survived by his five children: Anthony D. Rennard, Diene M. Valasakos, Loretta C. Monteleone-Sandford, all of Tucson, AZ; L. Michael Rennard, Arlington, VA; David W. Rennard, Glen Ellyn, IL and two stepsons, Justin Hambrick, Springfield, OH and Patrick Hambrick, Los Angeles, CA; eight grandchildren, Joseph Marshall, Timothy Marshall, Adrienne Rennard, Anthony J. Valasakos, Sarah M. Valasakos, Jaime L. Patterson, Anthony V. Monteleone, Corinne R. Monteleone and three step-grandchildren, Levi Hambrick, Josiah Hambrick and Moriah Hambrick; three sisters: Barbara Barker, Sheridan, IN, Lois Thompson, Wellston, OK, and Sharon Sowders, Atlanta, GA., as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, a brother, George Rennard (2000), one daughter, Rhonda J. Marshall- Campbell (2000), his first wife, the late Beatrice M. (Zuendel) Rennard Burig (2000, Divorced), and his second wife, the late Ruth Ann (Ehrenberg) Harrington Rennard (2004).
Interment will be private.
To friends and family: A Spring 2021 Wurlitzer Theatre Organ Memorial Concert is being planned at Lincoln Hall in Foxburg, PA. Details to be announced at a later date.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts (ARCA), P.O. Box 215, Foxburg, PA 16036, or online at: https://alleghenyriverstone.org/