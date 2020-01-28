|
|
Rosalie M. Bloom, age 79, of Brookville, PA, formerly of Rockton, PA, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at McKinley Health Center.
Born on October 1, 1940, in Clearfield, PA, she was the daughter of the late Ralph R. and Dorothy A. (Dale) Lowell.
Rosalie was veteran of the United States Army.
She was a retired registered nurse and had worked at both DuBois Regional Medical Center and Clearfield Hospital and was a member of the Pennsylvania Nurses Association where she was very involved in their activities. She was also a supporter of the Wounded Warrior Project, a hospice volunteer for WRC Senior Services In Home Solutions and was associated with the Roseville Independent Chapel in Brookville, Pa.
She is survived by 1 son (Neil E. Bloom of Brockway, PA), 1 sister (Loretta Ann Butler of DuBois, PA), 1 brother (James Lowell of Camp Hill, PA), 4 grandchildren (Neil C. Bloom & Andrea E. Bloom, Kyle Shreck & Michaela Painter) and 2 great grandchildren (Octavio & Zaniyah Bloom).
She was preceded in death by her husbands (George Bloom & Howard Bloom), 1 daughter (Brenda Shreck) and 1 sister-in-law (Nancy Cochran).
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to WRC Senior Services, 985 PA28, Brookville, PA 15825 and/or the 993 Beaver Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020