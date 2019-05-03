Guest Book View Sign Service Information McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home 345 Main St Brookville , PA 15825 (814)-849-7375 Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Immaculate Conception Catholic Church 129 Graham Ave. Brookville , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Ross W. Ananea, age 74, of Euclid Avenue, in Brookville, PA, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019, at the Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.



He was born on October 9, 1944, to the late Jess Sr. and Mildred (Palmer) Ananea, in Punxsutawney, PA. Ross graduated from the Punxsutawney High School with the class of 1960, and then graduated from the DuBois Business College with the class of 1962. On May 21, 1966, Ross married Caron (Rowan) Ananea in Brookville, PA; after almost fifty-three years of marriage, Caron survives him.



He had spent time in the Army Reserves and he previously worked for the Hanley Brick Company / Glen Gary in Summerville, PA, J.A. Kohlhepp and Sons in DuBois, PA, and for Lezzer Lumber Co., in DuBois, PA. Ross was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Brookville, PA.



Ross loved sports all of his life and he played for Crooks on the Brookville Area Softball League and for the Brookville Grays. He was known for coaching and umpiring Little League games and loved watching his grandsons play sports, giving advice and correcting their skills, even into their thirties. He was also a big Penn State Football fan.



Ross was willing to help anyone, and he was a dedicated, hard worker. He liked being a handyman with skills in many different areas. Ross was very sociable with a great sense of humor and contagious smile. He loved to make others laugh and to his family he was a great husband, father, grandfather, and friend; someone people can look up to. He also enjoyed activities such as gardening, hunting, and most importantly, spending time with his family.



In addition to his wife Caron, Ross is survived by one son, Ross "JR" W. Ananea Jr., and his wife Connie; five siblings: Mary "Shorty" Dooley of New Jersey; Jess Ananea Jr., of Frostburg, PA; Joe (Maria) Ananea of Williamsport, PA; Paul (Diane) Ananea of Brookville, PA; Jack Ananea of Frostburg, PA; two grandsons, Jory (Brittany) Ananea, Jaren Ananea; and two great-grandchildren, Anakin and Atticus Ananea.



In addition to his parents, Ross is preceded in death by two sisters, Mildred Ciemancky, Helen Wolfe; his brother Anthony "Turk" Ananea; and two infant brothers, Donald and Edward.



Family and friends will be received on Tuesday, April 30, 2019, from 2 – 4 p.m. and 6 – 8 p.m., at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, ltd, 345 Main St., Brookville PA, 15825. A Funeral Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, May 1, 2019, at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, 129 Graham Ave., Brookville PA, 15825, beginning at 10:00 a.m., and officiated by Father William Laska. Interment will take place at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, Rose Twp., Jefferson County, PA.



Memorial contributions may be made in Ross' name to the Brookville Area Food Pantry, or to the Brookville Little League.

