Ruby Lavine Brosius (92) of Steiner St., KnoxDale, PA, passed away peacefully at the Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.



She was born Tuesday, November 22, 1927, in Emerickville, PA, the daughter of the late Blaine Fyock and Edith Shovestall Fyock.



Ruby was married to Wayne Jr Brosius who passed away August 14, 1990, and was later married to Milford Nolph.



She worked at an early age running Fyock's Grocery Store in Emerickville, PA, and later for Sylvania in Brookville, PA, and has always been loving homemaker.



Ruby was a former member of the former KnoxDale Presbyterian Church, and then later of the KnoxDale United Methodist Church.



She really loved her dog Susie, going out to eat with her husband and always cherishing their trip to the Grand Canyon with her sister Helen and Bernie Fike.



Ruby enjoyed reading, loved camping, listening to country, bluegrass, and gospel music, but most of all she loved her family and all the times they spent together.



She is survived by 2 sons – Gary W. Brosius (wife Darla) of Brookville, PA, and Randy A. Brosius (wife Joy) of KnoxDale, PA, a grandson whom she raised since he was a young child Jonathan Gunning (wife Christine) of Mayport, PA, grandson Caleb Brosius (Jana) of KnoxDale, PA, and granddaughter Kirsti Lindemuth (husband Dan) of Pulaski, PA, and 2 great granddaughters Hallie and Audrie Lindemuth.



Ruby was preceded in death by her parents; her husbands; a daughter, Diane Gunning and her husband Jerry Gunning; 4 brothers, LeRoy, Gerald, Richard, and Ernie Fyock; and 2 sisters, Dorothy Mohney and Helen Fike. She is the last surviving member of her immediate family.



Because of Ruby's wishes a private family ceremony was celebrated by the family. Internment took place at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Knox Township, Jefferson County.



Memorial donations may be made to the KnoxDale Playground Fund – PO Box 90 KnoxDale, PA 15847, or to the KnoxDale Volunteer Fire Dept. - 5005 Ramseytown Rd. P.O. Box 147 KnoxDale Pa 15847.



Arrangements are under the care of the Peterson Funeral Home 153 Jefferson St., Brookville, PA 15825

