Ruby Louisa "Dot" (Yates) Straitiff
1923 - 2020
Ruby Louisa "Dot" (Yates) Straitiff, 96, of Coolspring, PA, passed away surrounded by her loving family on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor in Brookville, PA.

Dot was born on September 14, 1923, to the late Frank Samuel and Myrtle Ann (Yohe) Yates in Knoxdale, PA. She attended the Knoxdale School. Dot married Norwood R. "Doe" Straitiff on September 19, 1942, in Worthville, PA; Doe preceded her in passing in July of 1991.

She worked at the old Jefferson Manor and at Clarion University of Pennsylvania until her retirement in 1985. Dot held many memberships including Coolspring United Methodist Church which she joined after her marriage in 1942. She was also a member of the following associations: Ladies' Aid at Coolspring United Methodist Church, Brookville Senior Citizens, Oliver Township Senior Citizens, Ladies' Auxiliary of Oliver Township Firehall, Grandma's Club of Punxsutawney, and the Hit and Miss Society. She enjoyed traveling, especially on the bus trips with Senior Citizens. She collected dolls and was proud of her collection. She loved reading the newspaper and completing word finds as well as other puzzles. She enjoyed crocheting afghans and knitting hats both of which she happily shared with others. Above all else, Dot loved spending time with her family.

Dot is survived by one son, John (Helen) Straitiff of Sigel, PA; one daughter, Carolyn Sue (Bill) Brownlee of Coolspring, PA; five grandchildren: John (Diana) Straitiff; James Straitiff and Danelle; Billy Brownlee and Melissa; Michael (Alison) Brownlee; Heather (Brownlee) Griffith and her husband Michael; and four great-grandchildren: Avrey and Colin Brownlee; Bailey and Jordyn Griffith.

In addition to her parents and husband, Dot was preceded in passing by one son, James Straitiff; one daughter, Diana Straitiff; one great-grandson, Preston Brownlee; six brothers: John, Arnold, Clyde, Charlie, Frank, Bill; four sisters; Mary, Orpha, Jennie, Helen; and many nieces and nephews.

A public viewing will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the McKinney – d'Argy Funeral Home, 345 Main Street, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 1:00pm and officiated by Pastor Greg Stiver. Interment will take place immediately following the service at Knoxdale Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Knox Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Memorial contributions may be made in her name to the Coolspring United Methodist Church. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com

A live broadcast of the service may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/30226 into your web browser.

Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
30
Viewing
09:00 - 01:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
MAY
30
Funeral service
01:00 PM
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
MAY
30
Interment
Knoxdale Mount Pleasant Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
McKinney - d'Argy Funeral Home
345 Main St
Brookville, PA 15825
(814) 849-7375
