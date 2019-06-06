Russell L. Altemus, 66, of Brookville, died Monday, June 3, 2019, at his home.
Born October 3, 1952, in Easton, PA, he was the son of the late Russell L. Altemus Sr. and Pauline (Snyder) McManigle,; she survives in Rossiter. He was married to Sherry Cable on June 19, 1985, in Bangor, PA.
Russell was employed as an auto mechanic. He was an honorary member of the Historical Society in Brookville. He enjoyed fishing.
Along with his mother and wife, he is survived by two sons, Jason "Bridget" Smyers and Michael Altemus, both of Brookville; two daughters, Misty "Bill" Cable and Rose "John" Eble of Brookville; two brothers, Bob Altemus and Mathew McManigle of Brookville; two sisters, Sandy Fisher of Albrightsville, PA, and Robin Curry of DuBois; and ten grandchildren and four great-grandchildren
Along with his father he is preceded in death by three brothers: Barry Altemus, Bill Altemus, and George McManigle.
Family and friends will be received on Tuesday June 11, 2019, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Furlong Funeral Home, corner of Broad Street and First Avenue in Summerville.
Friends and family may leave online condolences, light a memorial candle, order flowers, and obtain additional information at (www.furlongfuneralhome.com).
Published in The Jeffersonian Democrat from June 6 to June 7, 2019